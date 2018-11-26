Texas Parks & Wildlife to stock Amarillo park lakes with trout

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Texas Parks and Wildlife’s Inland Fisheries Division will be stocking 11 city park lakes in the Amarillo and Lubbock areas this month.
As part of Texas Parks and Wildlife’s winter trout stocking program, more than 299,000 catchable-size rainbow trout will be dispersed in 100 locations throughout the state from November to early March.
Amarillo and Lubbock will be getting 23,400 of these trout.
Stocking begins on November 30 in the following parks:
- Medical Center Park South Lake in Amarillo will receive 553 trout
- Southeast Park Lake in Canyon will receive 1,566 trout
- Caudle Lake in Hale Center will receive 1,200 trout
- Breshears Lake and Lobo Lake in Levelland will each receive 950 trout
- Pampa City Park Lake will receive 2,00 trout
- Lake Theo at Caprock Canyon State Park will receive 1,500 trout
- Rita Blanca Kids Fishing Pond in Dalhart will receive 2,929
- 9th Street Park Lake in Lamesa will recieve 4,00 trout
- Lake Fryer near Perryton will recive 2,150 trout.
The City of Lubbock will also receive an additional 1,750 trout for a family fishing event on December 8 at Huneke Park Lake.
Texas Parks & Wildlife Inland Fisheries would also like to remind anglers that there is a daily bag limit of 5 trout per day per person and there is no minimum length regulation on small lakes.
Licenses are also required for anyone 17 or older or does not meet other state exemption guidelines.
For more information on statewide and community fishing regulation, you can visit the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department website.
