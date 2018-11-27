U Can Share Food Drive: Hunger Knows No Season

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Monday morning kicks off the start of the 36th annual U Can Share Food Drive to benefit the South Plains Food Bank.
This community-wide effort began as a service project at KCBD NewsChannel11 and has spread to feed thousands of people across the South Plains.
Each year, schools, churches and community members contribute food and funds for the largest food drive on the South Plains.
With more families in need than ever before, the SPFB has an even bigger goal set for 2018.
From December 3rd to December 8th, the South Plains Food Bank hopes to raise 250,000 meals (300,000 pounds of canned food and dry goods) and $150,000 cash (equivalent to 450,000 meals) to provide nourishing meals to families and individuals across the South Plains.
KCBD will be live to cover the U Can Share Food Drive Monday through Saturday at the United at 4th and Milwaukee.
The more food and funds brought to these locations, the more Christmas boxes the SPFB can make for the holidays.
PLACE YOUR BIDS: U-Can Share Food Drive Auction
DONATE HERE: Click here to donate online
U CAN SHARE FACT SHEET: More information about this years' Food Drive
Through partnerships with United Supermarkets and Prosperity Bank, it is easy to get involved this year. The following ways to donate include:
- Donate online at spfb.org/ucanshare2018
- Check-Out Hunger at all United Supermarkets (Market Street, United, Amigos)
- Purchase a pre-packaged bag for $8
- Online Auction at U-Can Share Food Drive Auction
- Scouting for Food: Boy Scouts door-to-door pick up: Saturday, Dec. 8
- Prosperity Bank: Communities outside of Lubbock can take food donations to their local Prosperity Bank branch.
- Various Food & Fund Drives throughout the city
You can see a list of foods that are most needed here. The South Plains Food Bank also dedicates a “Food of the Day” for the week of the drive. The Foods of the Day this year are:
- Monday, December 4th: Pancake mix, syrup, and canned fruit
- Tuesday, December 5th: Canned beans, flour tortillas, cheese, rice, and canned tomato sauce
- Wednesday, December 6th: Pasta, spaghetti sauce, and frozen garlic bread
- Thursday, December 7th: Canned tuna, dry egg noodles, canned cream of mushroom soup, and canned peas
- Friday, December 8th: Cans of black beans, canned corn, Rotel, and cornbread mix
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.