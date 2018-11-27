UPDATE: East 40th, 44th streets shut down due to warehouse fire

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is on the scene of a two-alarm cotton mote fire inside a warehouse at 1201 East 40th Street in Lubbock.
Officials on scene report the call came in at around 3:21 a.m. after a security guard noticed the fire. One roof has collapsed and another has smoke coming from it.
The Lubbock Police Department has asked residents to avoid the area and has shut down East 40th Street at Magnolia Avenue and East 44th Street at Locust Avenue. There is no word yet on when that will be re-opened.
Eight fire engines have been called out and it was reported one ran out of water while responding. There has been no injuries reported from this fire.
