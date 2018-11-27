US health officials say it’s OK to eat some romaine again

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2018, file photo Romaine lettuce is removed from the shelves of the East End Food Co-op and other local grocery stores due to a recent consumer alert regarding a multi-state E.Coli outbreak in Pittsburgh. Health officials on Monday, Nov. 26, said it’s OK to eat some romaine lettuce again. The Food and Drug Administration is narrowing last week’s alert warning people not to eat any romaine because of an E. coli outbreak. The agency hasn’t identified a source of contamination. But it says it’s OK to eat romaine from parts of California and Arizona that were not harvesting when the illnesses began in October. (Jessie Wardarski/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP, File) (AP)