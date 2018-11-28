East Lubbock murder suspect indicted in October 7-Eleven shooting

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Arthur Lee Manahan, the man accused of murder in the death of 21-year-old Ashaundre Grimes has been indicted for murder by a Lubbock grand jury.
Manahan, arrested earlier in November for the October 23 shooting outside an East Lubbock 7-Eleven, remains in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Arthur Lee Manahan, the man wanted in connection to the murder of 21-year-old Ashaundre Grimes last week, has been arrested near Lubbock’s South Plains Mall.
Manahan was captured just after 2:00 p.m. Friday in the 6400 block of York Drive by Lubbock Police and the Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) Center.
Officers on scene reported a vehicle violated a traffic law and tried to pull it over, but the vehicle kept going initiating a pursuit. The vehicle eventually came to a stop and the driver ran away from the scene.
Lubbock Police say U.S. Marshals also assisted in Manahan’s arrest.
Manahan was wanted for the October 23 shooting of Grimes outside a 7-Eleven store in the 2500 block of Parkway Drive. Grimes later died at a Lubbock hospital.
An arrest warrant was issued for Manahan, and Lubbock Police actively asked the public for help in locating him.
According to police, they received a 9-1-1 call around 1:40 p.m. saying Manahan was in the area where he was ultimately arrested. He was taken into custody without incident after police set up a perimeter.
Manahan has been booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center, charged with murder and evading arrest.
