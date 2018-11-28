Father of children killed in house fire indicted by a grand jury

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Three weeks after a fire killed four children at a home near Wolfforth, the father of three of the children has been indicted by a Lubbock County grand jury on four counts of abandoning/endangering child criminal neglect.
Firefighters were called to the home just before 11 p.m. in the 14000 block of County Road 1430 on November 7, 2018. The arrest warrant says 28-year-old Wesley Lance Harvey left the children at home while space heaters were on.
The sheriff’s office says Harvey could face additional charges. He was released from the Lubbock County Detention Center after posting $50,000 bond.
The children were identified as 7-year-old Elijah Lucas, 4-year-old Kenneth Harvey, 3-year-old Twilah Harvey and 2-year-old Weslynn Harvey.
Wesley Harvey is the father of the three younger children, and lived at the home with the children and their mother, who was at work at the time.
He admitted to police he left the home for an hour while the children were sleeping, arriving 20 minutes after firefighters arrived. That’s when firefighters learned there were children inside.
