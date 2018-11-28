Five Red Raider Football players earn All-Big 12 Honors

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - For the first time since 2008, the Texas Tech football team had three players tabbed as All-Big 12 First Team members.
Senior linebacker Dakota Allen, senior kicker Clayton Hatfield, and red-shirt defensive back Adrian Frye were the three All-Big 12 First team members for Tech, the Big 12 Conference announced Wednesday.
In addition to the trio of first team members, they were joined by two second-team honorees in sophomore Jack Anderson and junior Antoine Wesley.
This was the first time since 2012 that Texas Tech has had five or more first or second team recipients.
Additionally, 13 other Red Raiders were tabbed as honorable mention selections – Alan Bowman (Offensive Freshman of the Year), De’Quan Bowman, Jordyn Brooks, Travis Bruffy, Seth Collins, Vaughnte Dorsey, DaMarcus Fields, Eli Howard, Jah’Shawn Johnson, Dominic Panazzolo, Terrance Steele, Joseph Wallace and Broderick Washington Jr.
