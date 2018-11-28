Former Sunray police chief and wife appear in court for Sodus, NY double homicide charges

SODUS, NY (KFDA) - Former Sunray police chief Timothy Dean and his wife, Charlene Childers, appeared in court today for charges related to the double homicide of a Sodus, New York couple.
Dean and Childers have both been indicted on murder charges for the shooting of Joshua Niles and his girlfriend Amber Washburn, according to our CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York.
Dean has been indicted on murder charges for the shooting. He is charged with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and one count of conspiracy.
Childers appeared in court this afternoon as well. In addition to her original charges of conspiracy and criminal possession of a weapon, Childers now faces murder charges.
Childers pleaded not guilty today to criminal possession of a weapon, conspiracy and murder. She was remanded without bail.
Bron Bohlar, a Sunray police officer, also faces charges related to the double homicide. He is charged with conspiracy in the second degree and is accused of helping Dean rent a vehicle as part of the homicide. Bohlar’s hearing for today has been waived, but he will be arraigned on Monday, Dec. 3.
Sunray’s acting police chief, Joseph Flores, was arrested in November for charges of tampering with a government document. It is not yet confirmed whether the arrest is in connection to the double homicide.
