Inflatable Santa Alert

The strongest winds will rake the KCBD viewing area Friday and Saturday. The lightest wind will come at the end of our 7 Day Forecast. As you view the forecast winds please keep in mind sustained wind speeds are indicated. Gusts typically are roughly ten mph above the sustained speeds, but sometimes quite about above that rule-of-thumb. Also, wind speeds typically vary considerable through the day, with the strongest winds in the late morning through late afternoon. There are, however, exceptions. The arrival of a cold front can be one of the exceptions. Winds typically increase ahead of a cold front and often peak hours after passage of the front.