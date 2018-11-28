LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A range of weather will affect the KCBD viewing area through early next week. High temperatures will range from more than 15 degrees above average to nearly 15 degrees below average. Wind speeds will range from calm to gusts greater than 40 mph, perhaps greater than 50 mph.
The warmest days are at the beginning of our 7 Day Forecast. The coldest days come at the end of the same forecast.
The strongest winds will rake the KCBD viewing area Friday and Saturday. The lightest wind will come at the end of our 7 Day Forecast. As you view the forecast winds please keep in mind sustained wind speeds are indicated. Gusts typically are roughly ten mph above the sustained speeds, but sometimes quite about above that rule-of-thumb. Also, wind speeds typically vary considerable through the day, with the strongest winds in the late morning through late afternoon. There are, however, exceptions. The arrival of a cold front can be one of the exceptions. Winds typically increase ahead of a cold front and often peak hours after passage of the front.
Considerations during the strong winds this Friday and Saturday: No Burn conditions due to the elevated wildfire danger. Possible low visibility in blowing dust, especially in open areas near open fields. Possible damage to inflatable Christmas decorations (and others) - an Inflatable Santa Alert, so to speak.
At this time there is no sign of measurable precipitation in the viewing area through the next seven days. That said, with the passage of a Pacific cold front Friday there may be a few sprinkles, though more likely virga - precipitation that evaporates before reaching the ground. If sprinkles mix with blowing dust it can result in mud falling from the sky. I not-so-affectionately refer to it as rudd - a rain-mud mix. We again may see very light precipitation in the area, mainly the northern KCBD viewing area, Sunday night and Monday. Again, I don't see measurable precip.
Beyond the seven-day period there is a hint of precipitation around Thursday of next week. The signal is weak, and I'm not hopeful by the current signs. The area remains in need of moisture. The Lubbock airport Month-To-Date (MTD) precipitation total is 0.07", nearly three-quarters inch below average. The Year-To-Date (YTD) is 13.83", which is approximately four-and-a-half inches below the YTD average. At this rate "Abnormally Dry" drought monitor conditions are likely to return soon.
Lubbock’s low yesterday was 25°, six degrees below the average for the date. The high was 69°, ten degrees above average. The November 27 record low is 12° (1976 and 1938) and the record high 81° (1949). For today, November 28, Lubbock’s average low is 31° and the high 58°. The record low is 5° (1976) and the record high 83° (1949).
Today’s sunset in Lubbock will be at 5:39 PM CST and tomorrow’s sunrise at 7:32 AM CST.
