List of candidates for Red Raiders head football coach

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Rumors are swirling on who will be the next head ball coach at Texas Tech, so here’s a list of names out there:
Dana Holgorsen - West Virginia Head Coach
* Used to be on Mike Leach’s staff at Texas Tech
* 61-40 at West Virginia
* 38-32 in Big 12
* 2-4 in Bowl games
* Current contract runs through December 31, 2021 with total earnings of $18.6 million. His buy out would be between $1 million and $2.5 million
Jim Leavitt - Oregon Defensive Coordinator
* Was Kirby Hocutt’s linebackers coach at Kansas State
* Went 95-57 at South Florida, but was fired for reportedly striking a player
Matt Wells - Utah State Head Coach
* Has the Aggies at 10-2 this season after going 15-23 from 2013-15
Neal Brown - Troy Head Coach
* Was OC for Tommy Tuberville at Texas Tech and recruited well for Texas Tech
* 34-16 at Troy
* 2-0 in Bowl games
* Annual reported salary: $810,000
Bob Stoops - Former Oklahoma Head Coach
* 190-48 coaching record
* Won a National Championship in 2000
* The 58-year-old is rumored to be interested in getting back into coaching.
* Was recently on Kirby Hocutt’s radio show
* One of the many rumors out there, however, he would check all the boxes for “Elite” as Kirby stressed in his news conference
Brent Venables - Clemson Defensive Coordinator
* Teammate and roommate with Kirby Hocutt at Kansas State
* Former Defensive Coordinator at Oklahoma
* Won National Championships with Oklahoma in 2000 and Clemson in 2016
Monday Venables downplayed the Texas Tech job saying he already has a good job. He added his son is on the team at Clemson and he sold him that dream so he can’t be a hypocrite. Would he leave an elite program to come to Texas Tech and try to build an elite program?
Mike Leach - Washington State Head Coach
* Winningest Texas Tech football coach going 84-42 from 2000-2009.
* The rift between him and Texas Tech is well documented. Could he return?
Leach said Monday that before he would even talk to Texas Tech, they would need to pay him the money they own him for 2009. Tuesday FlightAware.com had a private plane scheduled to go from Lubbock to Pullman, but Leach said he “hasn’t heard from anyone and we don’t have much to talk about until I get paid for the last time.” There are big money donors who made a push last year to bring Mike Leach back and they are trying again this year.
This list can rapidly change with names dropping off and being added on. Kirby Hocutt is a one man gang, a lone wolf and he is out to find the right candidate to help make Texas Tech football elite.
LATEST TEXAS TECH COACHING CHANGE COVERAGE:
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.