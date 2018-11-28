LPD arrests convicted robber, burglar out of Iowa

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Officers with the Lubbock Police Department, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Public Safety were able to band together earlier this week to arrest 35-year-old Ray Allen Blume for an outstanding warrant out of Des Moines, Iowa.
Blume was arrested on Monday, Nov. 26, near 50th Street and Upland Avenue, according to a news release from LPD. This arrest was officially carried out by the U.S. Marshal’s North Texas Fugitive Task Force - Team Foxtrot, which is made up of officers with LPD, deputies with the sheriff’s office and Texas DPS.
Blume' outstanding warrant was issued after he failed to report to a work release facility in Des Moine. Investigators were tipped off that he was in Lubbock and were able to track him down.
