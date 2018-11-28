Lubbock firefighters remain on scene of cotton warehouse fire

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is on the scene of a two-alarm cotton mote fire inside a warehouse at 1201 East 40th Street in Lubbock.
Officials on scene report the call came in at around 3:21 a.m. after a security guard noticed the fire. One roof has collapsed and another has smoke coming from it.
Lubbock Fire Rescue Capt. Kevin Ivy said the building was ‘fully involved’ when they arrives, “When crews arrived on scene, we noticed there was heavy flame involvement, Especially coming through the roof, so at that point we started a defensive operation.”
After arriving, Firefighters upgraded the blaze to a two-alarm fire. They don’t know what started the fire, but say that cotton and plastic in the warehouse caught on fire. The cotton was in the process of being wrapped in the cotton. LFR says the burning plastic caused the black smoke and intense heat. The heat caused the fire to spread to the neighboring warehouse.
Firefighters do not know how long they’ll be on scene. “We’ll be on scene for, could be a day, could be three or four days." said Ivy. “Once we get it knocked down, and actually get in it, we’ll reassess and see what we have, and then go from there to see how long we’ll be here.”
He explained why firefighters have to continuously fight fires involving cotton. “I think that’s part of the process to why it takes so long, cotton, whenever it catches on fire, is almost impossible to put out. A lot of the time, you have to bury it out and spread it out because it’s a real deep-seeded fire.”
The Lubbock Police Department has asked residents to avoid the area and has shut down East 40th Street at Magnolia Avenue and East 44th Street at Locust Avenue. There is no word yet on when that will be re-opened.
Eight fire engines have been called out and it was reported one ran out of water while responding. There has been no injuries reported from this fire.
As of Tuesday evening, firefighters were still on scene putting out fires that re-ignited.
