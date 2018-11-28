Lubbock law firm donates to Tech Terrace Rodica Gelca memorial

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - Glasheen, Valles & Inderman is proud to give $20,000 to the Tech Terrace Public Art Committee for the public art memorial in honor of Rodica Gelca.
This donation allows the committee to meet their minimum target of $20,000 to post an official request for public art submissions. The public art will be located in Tech Terrace Park.
Chad Inderman of Glasheen, Valles & Inderman said he hopes that this donation will encourage others to give to the memorial. “Today, on the national day of giving, I am proud that my law firm can be a part of honoring Rodica Gelca and remembering her impact on Tech Terrace and the Texas Tech Community.”
Rodica was tragically killed on March 27, 2018, when her neighbor’s house in Tech Terrace was engulfed in flames. An explosion resulted, and Rodica was struck by debris. More information about the fire and explosion can be found here.
Glasheen, Valles & Inderman is a personal injury law firm founded in Lubbock and has a strong history of giving back to the community, including projects like the Timothy Cole Memorial Statue, Children’s Miracle Network, and various other community organizations.
A press conference will be held at the northeast corner of Tech Terrace Park at 1:30 p.m.
Rodica Gelca Public Art Memorial Go Fund Me Account: https://www.gofundme.com/rodica-gelca-public-art-memorial
