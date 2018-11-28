Lubbock man indicted for lighting bucket of gasoline and shotgun shells on fire

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been indicted for arson by a grand jury for his role in a Sept. 29 porch fire.
Jesse Keen Orschell was arrested that day after police say he walked up to a home in the 5000 block of 24th Street. Orschell is accused of taking a bucket from the home’s carport, filling it with gasoline and shotgun shells that he found.
Orschell is then said to have put the bucket on the front porch of the home and light it on fire.
The shells exploded due to the heat from the gasoline. Police caught up with Orschell a short time after they arrived based on a description given to them by the homeowner.
According to a police report Lubbock Fire-Rescue was able to extinguish the fire quickly, noting that the only damage was sustained to the bucket, and not the home.
Orschell remains in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.
