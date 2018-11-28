Lubbock office starts pool on next Tech football coach

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The talk around Lubbock this week is who is going to become the next head football coach for the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
One local real estate business is getting into the mix on who they believe will take over with an office pool.
Employees at Keller Williams at 102nd and Quaker started the pool on the man they each believe will be the next in charge for the Red & Black.
“It’s just a fun little office pool we have going to help pass the time and make the search a little easier to follow,” said Operations Manager Luke Watson.
A number of top NCAA coaches are on the list, including No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban. He’s currently at 1,000,000 to 1 odds to move from Tuscaloosa to Lubbock.
