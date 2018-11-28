Lubbock toddler fighting fatal disease

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A Lubbock family continues their battle with Tay Sachs disease, a 100 percent fatal disease that their 18-month-old son has been diagnosed with.
Sterling Armstrong was diagnosed with the disease when he was just a few months old, and since then his parents have been watching new symptoms pop up. Most children diagnosed with Tay Sachs are only expected to live until they are 5 years old.
For a baby to develop Tay Sachs both parents have to be a carrier, and even then there is only a 25 percent chance that the baby will develop the disease. So it is possible for families to go generations without ever knowing that the gene is being carried in their family.
There is a test parents can run to see if their baby will have Tay Sachs while still in the womb, something Sterling’s parents say they didn’t know of at the time.
“This is our first child and you typically have the dream of wanting more kids,” Sterling’s mother Amber Armstong said. “Not knowing if we do have another kid, what are his chances of getting are, and is it going to happen again? Are we going to have to go through this whole scare again."
The Armstrong family has a GoFundMe account to help with Sterling’s medical costs. If you would like to donate, CLICK HERE.
