Lubbock United Way contributions at $5.7 Million

LUBBOCK, TX (UNITED WAY) - At its Campaign Report Luncheon today, Lubbock Area United Way announced that the community has contributed $5,715,227 to the Annual Campaign to date. Campaign Chair Doug Hensley stated that these gifts put United Way 96.3 percent toward the 2018 goal. United Way plans to continue the campaign and announce final results in January.
“We’re obviously disappointed that we have not yet reached our goal of $5.9 million today, but United Way and our Community Partners are very blessed with this amount of support,” commented Hensley. “Our community continues to answer the challenge that we issued back in August - to be in the business of hope. I can’t say enough about the dedication of our volunteers who will keep working to complete the campaign.”
In United Way’s 72-year history, individuals and businesses in the Lubbock area have contributed more than $180 million to support local human service organizations. More than $29.5 million has been contributed in the past five years alone.
In addition, United Way recognized the 50th anniversary of the Loaned Executive program. In those 50 years, more than 1,600 volunteers have given of their time and talents to ensure the success of the Annual Campaign.
Individuals or businesses wanting to support the campaign may call 806.747.2711 or go to www.liveunitedlubbock.org for information on how to make a contribution.
Donations given through the annual campaign go toward the work of United Way and its Community Partners who work daily in the Lubbock community to assist people with needs such as affordable child care, crisis situations, character development, adult literacy, job training, and youth mentoring. A complete list of the Community Partners and the services they provide can be found online at www.liveunitedlubbock.org.
2018 United Way Annual Campaign Totals by Division:
National $ 26,390
Special Gifts $ 67,603
Professional $ 207,180
Golf Tournaments $ 217,236
Local Government $ 371,986
State Employee Charitable Campaign $ 748,372
Corporate $ 967,771
Loaned Executives/JumpStart $ 3,108,689
TOTAL $ 5,715,227