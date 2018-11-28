Nice evening, windy Thursday through Saturday

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -Weather conditions will feel more like Spring as gusty winds and mild temperatures are in the forecast through Friday.
Other than a few high clouds, we can expect fair skies Wednesday evening. Overnight lows end up in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s for the immediate Lubbock area. West winds keep things dry at 10 to 15 mph overnight.
Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast again Thursday. Daytime highs climb into the 70’s across most of the South Plains viewing area. West winds increase to 15 to 25 mph with gusts over 30 mph possible. This may create areas of blowing dust. Low humidity values of 10 to 15 percent are expected during the afternoon hours. Elevated fire dangers are possible Thursday afternoon.
The winds will likely be stronger Friday as pressure levels drop across the entire area. Clouds may offset the stronger winds, but southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts over 40 mph are possible Friday afternoon. Humidity values should be a little higher Friday and temperatures should be a little cooler. Most areas warm into the middle and upper 60’s with a few 70’s possible if more sunshine occurs. BLOWING DUST is a risk Friday afternoon.
Partly to mostly sunny skies are in the forecast Saturday as a Pacific cold front tracks across the area behind a departing low pressure system to our north. Highs remain in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s Saturday with northwest winds averaging 25 to 35 mph again. Wind gusts may exceed 40 mph with blowing dust possible.
A secondary stronger Canadian cold front should drop highs into the 50’s Sunday and 40’s Monday through Wednesday of next week.
American models suggest a slight chance for a wintry mix across the Panhandle Sunday night and Monday. So far, precipitation chances are less than 20 percent Sunday for the local viewing area late this weekend.
