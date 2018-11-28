One Class At A Time: Roscoe Wilson Elementary teacher, American Cancer Society awarded $500

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Roscoe Wilson Elementary teacher Martha Jones is the third 2018-2019 recipient of KCBD’s One Class At A Time donation and recognition sponsored by Frontier Dodge and Spirit Automotive.
Through online nominations, Jones, who teaches Pre-K for the Lubbock ISD school, was selected to receive a check for $500. The program gives the teacher a chance to choose a charity or non-profit that will also receive $500.
“It means so much to me because I do put a lot into my classroom and I am so humbled that I would actually be selected and that someone would nominate me for this,” Jones said. “I was actually really surprised that I had been nominated and received it but this money is going to do so much for the class. I’m excited to use it to benefit my students.”
Many of the nominations described a Jones' dedication to her students and ability to “positively influence, impact and empower them through education.” She tells KCBD the funds will help further that education by providing her the ability to purchase needed supplies to help them grow, learn and have fun.
Jones said she hopes through her class, she hopes her students leave with the knowledge of how important it is to give back.
“I have parents email me all the time and say they wanted to go help this person or they wanted to go give before Thanksgiving maybe a meal to Meals on Wheels,” Jones said. “That just touches my heart because I know that maybe I’ve instilled in them that empathy, that tolerance, that giving back to others that are outside of us.”
Jones chose the American Cancer Society to receive the additional $500.
She said it has always been important to her to support efforts to find a cure for cancer because so many of her loved ones have or currently are fighting the disease.
“If we could get a dollar from everyone in the community that would make huge leaps and bounds for cancer research,” Senior Manager Misti Welch said. “Every dollar helps with the services we provide whether that’s a wig we can provide, giving a patient a ride to treatment. That all adds up so quickly and that’s what we are trying to do is take care of all our patients with those services.”
With the knowledge provided to her young students, Jones is molding the minds of the next generation to make the world a better place... One Class at a Time.
