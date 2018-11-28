Pay It Forward: Playing Santa for some seniors

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - This week’s Pay It Forward recipients were the seniors who live in Home Instead Senior Care at 1010 Slide Rd.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 and WesTex Federal Credit Union provided gifts for the seniors by picking some of those who were nominated for gifts on the care center’s angel tree.
Home Instead is also asking for help during the holidays in being a Santa for a Senior. More details on how to do that can be found here.
For those who would like to nominate someone for Pay It Forward, they can fill out the form at kcbd.com/pif.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.