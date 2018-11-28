Prosecutors in abuse case search office of major US cardinal

Cardinal Daniel DiNardo of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston, president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, prepares to lead the USCCB's annual fall meeting, Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, in Baltimore. Some have accused DiNardo of not doing enough in the case of Rev. Manuel La Rosa-Lopez, arrested in September and charged with four counts of indecency with a child. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (Patrick Semansky)