Prosecutors in abuse case search office of major US cardinal

Prosecutors in abuse case search office of major US cardinal
Cardinal Daniel DiNardo of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston, president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, prepares to lead the USCCB's annual fall meeting, Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, in Baltimore. Some have accused DiNardo of not doing enough in the case of Rev. Manuel La Rosa-Lopez, arrested in September and charged with four counts of indecency with a child. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (Patrick Semansky)
By NOMAAN MERCHANT | November 28, 2018 at 11:06 AM CST - Updated November 28 at 11:39 AM

HOUSTON (AP) — Prosecutors investigating a sexual abuse case against a Houston-area priest are executing a search warrant at the offices of the local archdiocese, led by the cardinal leading the Roman Catholic Church's response in the U.S. to sexual misconduct.

Investigators from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office were at the offices Wednesday of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston.

Cardinal Daniel DiNardo is head of the archdiocese and the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

The Rev. Manuel La Rosa-Lopez was arrested in September and charged with four counts of indecency with a child.

Two people who have cooperated with police have accused DiNardo of not doing enough to stop La Rosa-Lopez. Both have told The Associated Press that they met with DiNardo but felt he didn't take their complaints about La Rosa-Lopez seriously.

The archdiocese says it’s cooperating with the investigation.