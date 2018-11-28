Salvation Army asking for Angel Tree volunteers

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Officials with the Salvation Army are asking for the public’s help this holiday season to help underprivileged children in the area receive toys and clothing through its Angel Tree program.
To participate people must go to the South Plains Mall and find the Angel Tree between the JC Penny and Beall’s stores, according to a Salvation Army news release. The tree will have ornaments the names of children -- or angels -- on it and volunteers are asked to take a name off the tree and make a donation to them.
More information about the Salvation Army can be found at its website at the Salvation Army’s website.
