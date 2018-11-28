Tech professor goes before Senate for food safety nomination hearing

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Mindy Brashears, a Texas Tech professor of food microbiology and food safety, will participate in a Senate confirmation hearing at 9:30 a.m. today in Washington D.C. with the hopes of becoming the United States Department of Agriculture’s undersecretary for Food Safety.
Brashears was nominated for the position on May 4, and if confirmed, will be responsible for oversight of policies and programs of the Food Safety and Inspection Service, according to a Tech news release.
The entirety of Brashears hearing can be seen below. She will be one of three people speaking during this hearing, the other two being Naomi Earp, who is nominated to be the assistant secretary of Agriculture for Civil Rights and Scott Hutchins, undersecretary of agriculture for Research, Education and Economics.
Brashears is an alumna of Tech, having graduated from the university with a bachelor’s degree in food technology. She is also a faculty member with the Tech Center for Biodefense, Law and Public Policy in Tech’s School of Law.
In 2016 she was named one of the 25 Future Icons by the National Provisioner magazine and has also served as past chairwoman of the National Alliance for Food Safety and Security within the USDA.
