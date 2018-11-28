Top 10 most wanted fugitive arrested in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A top 10 most wanted fugitive by the Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center (TAG) is now in custody.
On November 27, TAG investigators arrested 27-year-old Dhafir Mustafaa Muhammad 19th & Ave. Q. Muhammad had been wanted since November 4 for an outstanding parole violation warrant related to a burglary of a habitation.
Through the investigation, members of TAG were able to find Muhammad and arrest him without incident. TAG members including Lubbock County Sheriff deputies and Lubbock Police Department investigators assisted in the arrest.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.