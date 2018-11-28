LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - There are 11 unsolved homicides on the South Plains officials are still working to solve. Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $3,000 to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of the person/persons responsible for these crimes. To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous. Tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.