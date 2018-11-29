Crews working multi-car crash along Highway 87 at 194th Street

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Inside lanes of Highway 87 at East 194th Street in both directions are blocked due to a multi-car crash along the highway.
The accident happened just after 5 p.m. Thursday.
Lubbock County Sheriff’s deputies and Texas DPS troopers are on the scene directing traffic.
According to troopers, a car heading east along 194th Street failed to yield right-of-way to an SUV heading southbound at the intersection of Highway 87.
Both drivers were taken to UMC by ambulance. Troopers say the driver of the car suffered serious injuries, and the driver of the SUV had moderate injuries.
Traffic is moving along the shoulder while crews work to clear the scene.
