Experimental Shot clock to feature in 2018 Gene Messer Shootout

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Gene Messer Shootout is here once again and has a solid field of boys’ basketball teams.
This year will be slightly different, as they will have 12 teams and will feature an experimental shot clock.
This will be the first time in the Lubbock area that a high school game will use a shot clock, but not the first time in the State.
“We’re going to try to sell our guys on the defensive aspect,” Frenship Basketball head coach Paul Page said. “Guard harder and longer and get them into a shot clock violation. How cool is that? It’s something that’s never happened before.”
Local teams include host Frenship, Coronado, Plainview, Estacado, Seminole, and the Lubbock Titans.
El Paso Coronado, El Paso Eastwood, El Paso Socorro, El Paso Montwood, Dallas South Oak Cliff, and Rockwall Heath round out this year’s field.
The action tips off Thursday morning at 10 a.m. at the Tiger Pit at Frenship High School.
The championship game is scheduled for Saturday at 4:00 p.m.
