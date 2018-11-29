Reports: Former Trump attorney Cohen to plead guilty to lying to Congress in Russia probe

NEW YORK (RNN/AP) - Michael Cohen, the former attorney and “fixer” for President Donald Trump, is pleading guilty Thursday to misleading members of Congress about details in the investigation of Russian interference in the election.
The Associated Press said Cohen’s guilty plea was related to false statements on a Trump real estate project in Russia. He made a surprise appearance in a New York courtroom before a federal judge,
He was interviewed in 2017 by the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.
In August, Cohen pleaded guilty to eight federal charges and said Trump directed him to arrange payments before the 2016 election to buy the silence of porn actress Stormy Daniels and a former Playboy model who had alleged they had affairs with Trump.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.