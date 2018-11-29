KCBD Cares: Researchers warn parents of deceptive advertising in kid-friendly apps

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - From games inspired by popular television shows to digital play labeled as educational, children’s apps continue to explode on smart phones and tablets.
However, parents may not be aware of just how many ads their kids are being exposed to.
In a study led by the University of Michigan’s C.S. Mott Hospital, researchers examined more than 135 apps aimed at children ages five and under.
Most of the apps examined were educational games for toddlers and preschoolers.
The study showed 95% of those apps included ads.
Researchers found play to be frequently interrupted by pop up video ads with characters from the game, persuading kids to make in app purchases.
In what kid-friendly game, a character is seen crying when the player does not make the in-app purchase.
One of the problems, according to the researchers, is that young children often cannot distinguish between the game content and the ads, making them more prone to click and buy the extras.
The senior author of the study noted that her team found high rates of mobile advertising through manipulative and disruptive methods.
“Our findings show that the early childhood app market is a Wild West, with a lot of apps appearing more focused on making money than the child’s play experience,” said Jenny Radesky, M.D.
Radesky went on to say, “I’m concerned about digital disparities, as children from lower income families are more likely to play free apps, which are packed with more distracting and persuasive ads.”
With fewer regulations when it comes to advertising in apps versus television, the researchers said there are ethical questions around the practice.
According to the university, more than 19 child consumer advocacy groups led by Campaign for a Commercial Free Childhood and the Center for Digital Democracy filed a complaint with the federal trade commission about the study’s findings.
The groups want the FTC to hold app makers accountable for these alleged deceptive practices.
In the meantime, if your kids have Apple devices and use IOS 12, you can switch off in-app purchases by turning on the screen time feature.
Just go to “settings”, switch on “content and privacy restrictions” and then click off “in-app purchases.”
If you have an Android device, just open the Google Play store, tap the menu on the left side and scroll to “settings.”
Then, click on the “require authentication for purchases” tab.
