Lady Raiders close out home-stand with a win over Stephen F. Austin

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Coach Marlene Stollings and the Lady Raider basketball team picked up their fifth win of the season, as closed out their six-game home stand by beating Stephen F. Austin 77-69.
In the game, the Lady Raiders shot 45-percent from the field and had 50 rebounds (compared to SFA’s 35).
Turnovers were a big problem for Tech, as they had 26-turnovers and the Lady Jacks had 28-points off the turnovers.
Erin Degrate had a double-double in the game (10-points and 10 rebounds), while Chrislyn Carr lead the team in points with 23.
With the win, the Lady Raiders are 5-1 on the season and are set to hit the road for the first time when they take on Florida on Sunday.
