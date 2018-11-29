Lubbock attorney lends a helping hand to grieving mother

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The West Texas way of helping those in need was shown again on Wednesday when a local attorney offered his support to a grieving mother.
Ted Liggett, a personal injury attorney in Lubbock, donated $4,000 to Sandra Cortez and her family to cover funeral expenses for her 19-month-old daughter Briana.
Liggett said donating to the mother during this tragic time is something his own mother would want him to do.
“My mom actually instilled in me from a very, very young age to try and help those that may be in need of a helping hand. Honestly, I didn’t even think twice about it. I had the ability to help her and that was the only thing that I could think to do. I wanted to do it, so I did it,” Liggett said.
Briana is the third child Sandra Cortez has lost this year. Liggett says as a parent himself, her story really hits home.
“We can’t even imagine really what she must be going through. I raised three daughters here in Lubbock and to lose all three kiddos in one year is just staggering,” Liggett said.
To view the GoFundMe that has been set up for the family click here.
