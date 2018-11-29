Marc McDougal, local investors expect to win bid for RDAG assets

Marc McDougal spent time in every part of the company and has managed the realty and construction divisions since their inception. Under his leadership, McDougal Realtors has listed or sold more than $5 billion in real estate. Marc is a past President of the Lubbock Apartment Association and has served on the boards of the West Texas Home Builders Association and Lubbock Board of Realtors. He has been very involved in public service, serving on numerous boards and was Mayor of Lubbock from 2002 – 2006.