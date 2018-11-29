3 mobile homes destroyed in Wednesday night fire near Wolfforth

WOLFFORTH, TX (KCBD) - An accidental fire near Wolfforth caused the loss of three mobile homes Wednesday night.
A number of fire departments from across the South Plains were on the scene of the fire in the 7900 block of 98th Street. The fire started just after 7 p.m. near the intersection of 98th Street & Alcove Ave.
Lance Barrett with Wolfforth Fire Department says an RV and one of the trailer homes were sharing a power generator that overloaded a circuit inside the trailer home.
The trailer was using what Barrett called a 'high resistance’ electrical heating unit that ultimately caused the fire.
In addition to the three homes, Barrett says a carport and large pile of debris were destroyed.
DRONE VIDEO SHARED WITH KCBD FROM WEST TEXAS AERIALS:
Wolfforth, West Carlisle, Shallowater, Woodrow, Buffalo Springs, Ransom and Lubbock Fire Departments responded to scene. In addition, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted by directing traffic in the area.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire.
