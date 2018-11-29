Multiple fire departments on scene of mobile home fire near Wolfforth

WOLFFORTH, TX (KCBD) - A number of fire departments from across the South Plains are on the scene of a mobile home fire in the 7900 block of 98th Street Wednesday evening.
The fire started just after 7:00 p.m. near the intersection of 98th & Alcove Ave.
Wolfforth, West Carlisle, Shallowater and Lubbock Fire Rescue have crews on scene. In addition, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office deputies are assisting by directing traffic in the area.
There is no word on what caused the fire to the home. Neighbors could be seen pulling items from their homes and loading them into their cars as a precaution.
