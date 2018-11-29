Party Crasher

On this date in 1975, a significant windstorm hit the Texas South Plains and Panhandle with gusts as high as 73 mph. Damage reports were common in the Muleshoe area where several mobile homes were overturned. Instances of downed power lines, roofs blown off, windows blown out, and damaged trees and signs were common. Then, on this date in 2009, accumulating snow fell over the extreme southwestern Texas Panhandle. The heaviest snow fell in a narrow southwest to northeast band across eastern Castro County, where unharvested cotton crops were damaged. The greatest snow report was four inches in Nazareth. On This Day source: Caprock Weather