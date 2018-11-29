Party Crasher

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Yesterday afternoon was the warmest in weeks, and this afternoon will be just as warm if not a bit warmer. My forecast high for today is 20 degrees above the average high for the date, and just two degrees shy of the record high for the date. I’ve included more on this later in this post. The only day this month warmer was November 6 with a high of 79°.
Winds today will be similar to yesterday’s, if not falling short of the peak speeds. As noted all week, the windiest day is expected tomorrow, Friday. Sustained wind speeds of 20 to 30 mph are expected across the KCBD viewing area, with 25 to 35 mph winds across the southern viewing area. In addition, gusts of 40 or so mph are likely with gusts of 50 or so mph possible.
The windy and dry conditions will create an elevated wildfire danger, which means that weather conditions will be favorable for the ignition and rapid growth of fires. The National Weather Service office in Lubbock is highlighting the period from noon to 6 PM Friday, when winds will be strongest and the relative humidity lowest. Outdoor burning and other outdoor activities that may generate open flames, sparks, or extreme heat are discouraged, both Friday and Saturday.
Patchy blowing dust also is possible Friday afternoon and Saturday. There may be areas of low visibility, especially in open areas near open fields. If you have inflatable Christmas decorations make sure they are deflated and well-secured against the wind.
Precipitation remains elusive. There remains the slight chance (mentioned yesterday) of sprinkles Friday afternoon. Any rain may mix with blowing dust and result in “rudd” - mud falling from the sky. There also is a slight chance of light precipitation Sunday and Sunday night, though mainly over the northern KCBD viewing area. Measurable precipitation is not expected.
On this date in 1975, a significant windstorm hit the Texas South Plains and Panhandle with gusts as high as 73 mph. Damage reports were common in the Muleshoe area where several mobile homes were overturned. Instances of downed power lines, roofs blown off, windows blown out, and damaged trees and signs were common. Then, on this date in 2009, accumulating snow fell over the extreme southwestern Texas Panhandle. The heaviest snow fell in a narrow southwest to northeast band across eastern Castro County, where unharvested cotton crops were damaged. The greatest snow report was four inches in Nazareth. On This Day source: Caprock Weather
