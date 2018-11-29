RV, trailer home’s generator caused Wednesday night Wolfforth fire

WOLFFORTH, TX (KCBD) - An accidental fire near Wolfforth caused the loss of three mobile homes and a travel trailer on Wednesday night.
A number of fire departments from across the South Plains were on the scene of a mobile home fire in the 7900 block of 98th Street Wednesday. The fire started just after 7 p.m. near the intersection of 98th Street & Alcove Ave.
Officials have reported an RV and a trailer home were using a power generator, which overloaded a circuit inside the trailer home and ultimately caused the fire.
DRONE VIDEO SHARED WITH KCBD FROM WEST TEXAS AERIALS:
Wolfforth, West Carlisle, Shallowater, Woodrow, Buffalo Springs Lake and Lubbock Fire Departments responded to scene. In addition, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office deputies are assisting by directing traffic in the area.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office is still investigating this fire.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.