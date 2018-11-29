3 Texas Tech Aquatic Center lifeguards receive award for saving man’s life

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Three Texas Tech Aquatic Center lifeguards were presented with the American Red Cross’ Lifesaving Award for Professional Responders Wednesday morning.
On June 26, the three helped save a man’s life after he suffered a heart attack while swimming.
It was a normal day for Sarah Sustrick, Sean Pinal and Diego Silva. “When the situation happened, it was my fourth shift,” said Silva, “I was life guarding when suddenly I saw a patron fighting with the water. I immediately activated the emergency plan”
“I came over to assist him with pulling the victim out of the water and providing whatever care that victim needed,” added Sustrick.
Pinal was teaching swim lessons another corner of the pool. “I noticed that there were extracting someone with a backboard. I realized that the man was unconscious and needed lifesaving action performed on him."
Pinal performed CPR on him until paramedics arrived.
During Wednesday’s ceremony they were honored for their heroic and lifesaving actions.
Sustrick credits Pinal with saving the man’s life, but is humbled that he wanted to share his recognition. “It means a lot that somebody nominated Sean for what he did, because it was incredible. It means a lot that he also wanted me and Diego to be a part of this with him, and it means a lot that the Red Cross has something like this to recognize what we do because it definitely was an experience that I will never forget.”
Pinal took the award in stride, “I am ultimately happy that I could have been a part of it," while Silva said it will always be a good reminder. “It feels like you can help somebody in any other situation.”
The Red Cross says it’s important to recognize individuals throughout their organization.
Deborah Finlayson, the Executive Director of the American Red Cross South Plains Chapter, said their organization is lead by people who are volunteering their time. ”We want to make sure that our volunteers are recognized for the work that they do. So, in addition to saving lives from someone that may be drowning, they also save lives from someone that may be facing home loss because of a fire, because of a hurricane so our volunteers are constantly doing things to help the humanitarian side of our world.”
There are more than 250 people that volunteer with the Red Cross in the Lubbock area. Classes in CPR training and other lifesaving skills are required before volunteers can work with the organization.
