U.S. Silica donates over $7,000 to Lamesa Fire Rescue for emergency rescue equipment

LAMESA, TX (KWES) - U.S. Silica donated $7,315 to Lamesa Fire Rescue for the purchase of a specialty trailer, designed to allow a firefighter to safely enter a confined space and perform a rescue in the event of an emergency.
U.S. Silica also hosted firefighter drills and training sessions on the confined space entry and high-angle rescue trailer at its Lamesa frac sand mine and plant.
Confined space rescues require special equipment and training, as first responders must navigate dark, tight, and often confusing areas.
The trailer, which is able to quickly reach the site of an emergency in Dawson County, contains specialized equipment that will help rescuers assess the situation, descend into confined spaces, breathe safely, and perform rescue operations.
The donation helped Lamesa Fire Rescue purchase equipment such as rescue harnesses, supplied air respirators, a 4-gas monitor, escape packs with air hoses, a confined space ventilation fan, a generator and LED lighting with an adjustable tripod stand.
“In any emergency situation, every second counts, and having the right equipment on hand to quickly execute a rescue plan is critical to saving lives,” said Lamesa Fire Chief Larry Duyck. “We’re grateful to U.S. Silica for donating the funds for this equipment and offering their facilities for confined space training. The generosity of their actions is a gift not only to Lamesa Fire Rescue, but to anyone who might need our assistance.”
