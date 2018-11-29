USC reportedly hires Kingsbury as Offensive Coordinator

Kliff Kingsbury leaves the field after losing to Baylor at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on November 24, 2018 (Ryan Crowe/KCBD)
By Ryan Crowe | November 29, 2018 at 2:39 PM CST - Updated November 29 at 2:44 PM

LOS ANGELES, CA (KCBD) - That didn’t take long.

If multiple sources are correct, the University of Southern California Trojans football team has a new offensive coordinator... and his name is Kliff Kingsbury.

USCFootball.com is reporting Kingsbury has agreed in principle to become the new OC for Trojans head coach Clay Helton.

KCBD’s Pete Christy has also been notified by a source close to Kingsbury of the hire.

The website called Kingsbury “One of the best offensive minds in football,” in announcing his arrival at USC.

Kingsbury was fired Sunday after finishing the 2018 season with 5 straight losses, including Saturday’s 24-35 loss in Arlington to Baylor.

He left Lubbock with a 35-40 record in 6 seasons at Texas Tech.

