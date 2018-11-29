Windy Friday and Saturday, Colder Sunday

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -High clouds will increase across West Texas Thursday night. This will bring us warmer overnight lows in the lower to middle 40’s for the Lubbock area. Southwest winds average 10 to 15 mph overnight.
The winds will likely be stronger Friday as a low pressure system approaches the area from the west. Clouds may offset the stronger winds, but southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts over 40 mph are possible Friday afternoon. Humidity values should be a little higher Friday and temperatures should be a little cooler. Most areas warm into the middle and upper 60’s with a few 70’s possible if more sunshine occurs. BLOWING DUST is a risk Friday afternoon.
Partly to mostly sunny skies are in the forecast Saturday as a Pacific cold front tracks across the area. Highs remain in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s Saturday with northwest winds averaging 25 to 35 mph again. Wind gusts may exceed 40 mph with blowing dust possible.
A secondary stronger Canadian cold front should drop highs into the 50’s Sunday and 40’s Monday through Wednesday of next week.
There is a slim risk for light rain or light snow Sunday afternoon and Sunday night favoring the Panhandle and areas north of Lubbock.
So far, precipitation chances are less than 20 percent Sunday for the local viewing area late this weekend.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.