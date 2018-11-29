Windy Friday and Saturday, Colder Sunday

The winds will likely be stronger Friday as a low pressure system approaches the area from the west. Clouds may offset the stronger winds, but southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts over 40 mph are possible Friday afternoon. Humidity values should be a little higher Friday and temperatures should be a little cooler. Most areas warm into the middle and upper 60’s with a few 70’s possible if more sunshine occurs. BLOWING DUST is a risk Friday afternoon.