Blowing Dust and gusty winds expected through Saturday, colder Sunday

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -Blowing dust and strong wind gusts remain in the forecast through the overnight hours.
A low pressure system to our north will produce strong wind gusts through Saturday night.
A few sprinkles or light showers are possible through sunset followed by clearing skies and dry air across the area. West winds continue at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 to 50 mph possible through midnight. Blowing dust remains in the forecast this evening.
Partly to mostly sunny skies are in the forecast Saturday. Low pressure will slowly move across Kansas into Missouri.
The low pressure system will remain close enough to produce strong winds and blowing dust again Saturday. Highs remain in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s Saturday with west-northwest winds averaging 25 to 35 mph again. Wind gusts may exceed 40 to 50 mph with blowing dust possible.
Clouds increase Saturday night and wind speeds should gradually settle down late Saturday night. Low temperatures fall into the lower and middle 30’s with a few 20’s possible northwest of Lubbock.
A secondary stronger Canadian cold front should drop highs into the 50’s Sunday. Models show a slight chance of a light wintry mix north of Lubbock Sunday afternoon and Sunday night. No accumulations of snow are expected locally, but we could see some snow across the Panhandle to our north.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast Monday with highs holding in the lower to middle 40’s. A slight chance of a wintry mix remains possible through daybreak Monday, mainly north of Lubbock.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.