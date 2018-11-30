Community encouraged to fly Texas Tech flag on Saturday for new football coach

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce is encouraging members of the Lubbock business community and residents around the area to fly their Texas Tech flag Saturday morning as a way to welcome upcoming football coach Matt Wells.
Thursday evening Wells was officially announced as the successor of former coach Kliff Kingsbury, who was released from his position on Sunday. Wells was formerly the coach of the Utah State Big Blue, a Mountain West Conference team which has a 10-2 overall record for the 2018 season.
The flag welcome is in preparation for an 11 a.m. news conference inside the United Supermarkets Arena Texas Tech Athletics will have to welcome in Wells. That event is free and open to the public.
