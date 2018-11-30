2 dead after car loses control, crashes into Odessa business

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Two people are dead after a fatal accident that happened early Friday morning in Odessa.
Odessa police and Fire Rescue responded to the accident, which occurred around 12:09 am. on November 30.
Investigators found a black Dodge Ram containing three occupants had been traveling westbound on University at a high rate of speed. The driver of the vehicle lost control and crashed into The Depot Pizza and Deli on Kermit Highway.
One of the occupants was pronounced dead at the scene while another was taken to Medical Center Hospital and pronounced dead. The third person was also taken to Medical Center Hospital after sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities are not releasing the victims names at this time and investigation is still underway.
