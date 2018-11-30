High winds knock down wall of secondary school being built in Floydada

The high winds this afternoon caused damage at the construction site for the new Floydada High School Building. Most importantly, no one on site was injured. The winds caused a section of the east exterior wall along with a section of the north exterior wall to the building to come crashing down. The sections did not have enough bracing and the steel columns to support the sections had not been placed yet in those areas. While this is unfortunate, it’s not uncommon. Walls are not constructed to stand alone and are part of an entire system that provides support and stability to a building. This part of the construction project is in its infancy so it lacked the support needed to withstand the high winds we experienced this afternoon. An engineer will be on site early next week to assess the damage and check the sections that were not blown down for structural integrity. The cost of the damage is covered by the construction management company’s insurance. We have asked that additional crews be sent out to make up for the lost time due to the wind damage. The project architectural firm is Stiles, Wallace, & Associates and the construction management company is Knox, Gailey, & Meador, both from Lubbock, Tx.