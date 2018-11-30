High winds knock down wall of secondary school being built in Floydada

FLOYDADA, TX (KCBD) - With sustained winds of 20-30 mph and gusts up to 50 mph, it is no surprise that there was some damage reported across the south plains.
There were times on Friday, Nov. 30 that motorists could not see the front of their vehicles due to the high winds and dirt flying through the air.
In Floydada, a new secondary school is being built, but the winds have caused a setback in the construction. The east wall of the building has been knocked down because of the wind.
A Floydada resident who lives across the street from the new construction said it happened between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. and was very loud when it fell over.
The construction crew was not working on the building today because of the high winds.
The superintendent of Floydada High School released the following statement:
The high winds this afternoon caused damage at the construction site for the new Floydada High School Building. Most importantly, no one on site was injured. The winds caused a section of the east exterior wall along with a section of the north exterior wall to the building to come crashing down. The sections did not have enough bracing and the steel columns to support the sections had not been placed yet in those areas. While this is unfortunate, it’s not uncommon. Walls are not constructed to stand alone and are part of an entire system that provides support and stability to a building. This part of the construction project is in its infancy so it lacked the support needed to withstand the high winds we experienced this afternoon. An engineer will be on site early next week to assess the damage and check the sections that were not blown down for structural integrity. The cost of the damage is covered by the construction management company’s insurance. We have asked that additional crews be sent out to make up for the lost time due to the wind damage. The project architectural firm is Stiles, Wallace, & Associates and the construction management company is Knox, Gailey, & Meador, both from Lubbock, Tx.
Dr. Gilbert Trevino
The nearly $48 million bond that passed in Feb. 2017 will bring a new secondary campus with new labs for the high school along with a new football stadium, new softball and baseball fields, and a new transportation facility.
