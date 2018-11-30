Low-Flying Santas (and other hazards)

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Our weather will change significantly over the next 48 to 72 hours; our forecast is unfolding as expected. The storm system we’ve highlighted all week is approaching, as expected. Wind speeds will gradually ramp up bringing blowing dust and an elevated wildfire danger. Sprinkles may mix with the dust, and areas of low visibility are possible. The wind may damage Christmas decorations – in particular, the inflatable variety. Watch out for low-flying Santas!
Other than the possible sprinkles mentioned, our next opportunities for precipitation - as well as the cooler and then colder air to follow the cold front - are covered in the video here on our Weather Page.
Lubbock’s low yesterday was 39°, nine degrees above the average for the date. The high was 78°, twenty degrees above average. The November 29 record low is 1° (1976) and the record high 80° (2014). For today, November 30, Lubbock’s average low is 30° and the high 58°. The record low is 10° (1918) and the record high 81° (2012).
Today's sunset in Lubbock will be at 5:39 PM CST and tomorrow's sunrise at 7:34 AM CST.
Even though much of it may be windy, may your weekend also be great!
