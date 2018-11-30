Low-Flying Santas (and other hazards)

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Our weather will change significantly over the next 48 to 72 hours; our forecast is unfolding as expected. The storm system we’ve highlighted all week is approaching, as expected. Wind speeds will gradually ramp up bringing blowing dust and an elevated wildfire danger. Sprinkles may mix with the dust, and areas of low visibility are possible. The wind may damage Christmas decorations – in particular, the inflatable variety. Watch out for low-flying Santas!