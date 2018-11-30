Matt Wells named Texas Tech head football coach

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - It’s official. After days of speculation involving everyone from Bob Stoops to Mike Leach, Texas Tech has settled on the man to lead the Red Raider football team.
Matt Wells has been named the 16th head coach in school history.
A full introduction for Wells will take place Saturday morning at 11 a.m. at the United Supermarkets Arena. The event will be free and open to the public.
Wells is currently the head coach at Utah State University in Logan, Utah.
University Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt is set to address the media Thursday evening. In an official release from the university, Hocutt praised Wells. “Quickly in the interview process, it became clear Matt Wells and his leadership style were a perfect fit to lead our football program,” Hocutt said. “We have a great future in store under Coach Wells, and I firmly believe he is the right coach to take us to an elite level. We are thrilled to welcome Coach Wells and his family to Lubbock.”
An Oklahoma native, the 45-year-old Wells spent six seasons as head of an Aggies program that has gone 44–34 in his watch, including a 10-2 record this season. He was named the Mountain West Conference coach of the year on Wednesday.
“My family and I are excited to join the Red Raider family,” Wells said in the same release. “I can’t thank Kirby Hocutt, Tony Hernandez and Dr. Schovanec enough for this opportunity. I am excited to meet the team and get to work on building an elite program that Red Raider fans will enjoy every Saturday.”
Wells' hire was announced Thursday after Hocutt met with the team at the Texas Tech Athletics training facility.
LATEST TEXAS TECH COACHING CHANGE COVERAGE:
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.