Matt Wells named Texas Tech head football coach

University Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt is set to address the media Thursday evening. In an official release from the university, Hocutt praised Wells. “Quickly in the interview process, it became clear Matt Wells and his leadership style were a perfect fit to lead our football program,” Hocutt said. “We have a great future in store under Coach Wells, and I firmly believe he is the right coach to take us to an elite level. We are thrilled to welcome Coach Wells and his family to Lubbock.”