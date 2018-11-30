Police searching for suspect after woman hospitalized during domestic incident

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Police are still searching for a man, who is possibly armed, that is accused of physically abusing a woman just before 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 30.
Police say they were called to the area of 2400 28th Street. When officers arrived, they found a female victim at the scene. She was taken to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries.
Officers were told there was an argument between the couple that escalated into a physical altercation. Officers were also told the male suspect was possibly armed. Additional officers arrived on scene to set up a perimeter to search for the suspect.
Officers were unable to find the suspect in the area. This case remains under investigation.
