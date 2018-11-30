Retiring Alumni Association president flips switch for TTU Carol of Lights 60 years later

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Texas Tech University Carol of Lights marks its 60th official year Friday as a tradition for the Lubbock community. One man who helped flip the switch the first year will do it again in 2018, the year he retires as President & CEO of the Alumni Association, a role he has served in for 40 years.
“It makes it extra special,” Dr. Bill Dean said.
The theme of the 60th annual Carol of Lights is “A Light that Lasts a Lifetime.” Dean is one of many people who see the Carol of Lights as “light” that brings joy to the Red Raider family during the holiday season.
“I think it’s our greatest tradition,” Dean said. “It brings together our entire family, students, faculty, staff and friends. It really, to most of us who have been going to these year after year, it really kind of opens the Christmas season I think for most of us.”
According to the Residence Halls Association, the student organization that has led the event for all these years, in 1957 two students climbed up into the west tower of the administration building to hang a strand of lights. Then in 1959 funds were gathered to decorate the science quadrangle and the administration building, marking the first official year of Carol of Lights.
“That’s when I was Student Government President and so by virtue of the fact that I held that position, they invited myself and Janice Jones, the secretary, and Dr. RC Goodwin, who was at that time the interim-president, to flip the switch on the first lights,” Dean said. “Now, it was nothing like it is today. We were at ground level. There were probably a couple hundred students around and the lighting consisted mostly of the science quadrangle.”
There was no official Carol of Lights in 1972. According to Dean, it was because of the energy crisis. Dean said he didn’t think the event would grow to the size it is today, registered by the State of Texas in 1992.
“A lot of hard work has gone into it,” Dean said. “The Residence Halls Association, of course, has sponsored it for a long, long time. But, you also have the Saddle Tramps, the High Riders, Alpha Phi Omega, the people who put those lights up, the maintenance people, the grounds people, the police, It’s just an effort on the part of everyone and has grown, grown and grown.”
Planning for the event begins shortly after school starts with the 25,000 LED bulbs going up in mid-September on the 18 buildings in Memorial Circle, The Engineering Key and Broadway entrance to campus.
“We know it’s loved by many, many people,” Managing Director of University Student Housing Sean Duggan said. "It’s constantly voted as the favorite tradition of students here on campus so we know it’s very important to make sure this event happens and it’s wonderful year after year."
The lights will be illuminated from 6:30 p.m. to midnight each night until January 2.
“I love it that we are able to do this and it really is the kickoff to the holiday season for many, many people, especially in the Lubbock community.” Duggan said. “Once Carol of Lights happens, we know that the holidays are upon us. I love being that kickoff point for so many people, especially in the Tech community but the Lubbock community as well that the holidays are here.”
Dean will remain as a professor in the College of Media & Communication and says he is excited to continue to attend these events for the years to come.
“It symbolizes Texas Tech, it’s students, it’s faculty, it’s staff, it’s friends,” Dean said. “They come together. The lights come on and Christmas carols are sung and every body leaves with a really good feeling and it’s the start of the Christmas season.”
