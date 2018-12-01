Alan Bowman says he is staying at Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Once Kliff Kingsbury was let go from the Texas Tech football program, many Red Raider fans were nervous about the possibility QB Alan Bowman transferring.
Saturday morning, Bowman met with the media for the first time in his young career and despite the coaching change -- there is nothing to worry about.
“I am here for Texas Tech, I love the university and I love the team,” Alan Bowman said. “I met with the coaches yesterday and I really enjoyed them, so I am excited for it.”
Helping to ease the coaching transition for Bowman, is Matt Wells offensive coordinator, David Yost.
Yost and Bowman have met before, as Yost worked Bowman out once during his sophomore season at Grapevine High School.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.