George H.W. Bush dead at 94

HOUSTON, TX (KCBD) - Former President George H. W. Bush has died.
The 41st President, who served the nation’s highest office from 1989-1993, was 94.
His wife Barbara died in April at the age of 92 at their Houston home.
Bush, a former West Texas oilman who lived in both Midland and Odessa, was also the father of 43rd President George W. Bush and grandfather of Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush.
Prior to becoming President, Bush served in the U.S. House of Representatives from Houston’s 7th Congressional District before becoming Ambassador to the United Nations and director of the Central Intelligence Agency. He became Ronald Reagan’s Vice President following the 1980 election, serving in that office until his own election in 1988.
Jim McGrath, the former president’s spokesman, released a statement announcing the news:
A short time later the younger Bush’s office released a statement via Twitter:
The elder Bush’s presidential library is located at Texas A&M in College Station. That university’s School of Government & Public Service also bears his name.
The library’s website can be found at bush41.org.
Funeral arraignments are pending.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.